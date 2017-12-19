PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament has approved a law banning all exploration and production of oil and natural gas by 2040 within the country and its overseas territories.
Under that law that passed a final vote on Tuesday, existing drilling permits will not be renewed and no new exploration licenses will be granted.
The French government claims the ban is a world first. However, it is largely symbolic since oil and gas produced in France accounts for just 1 percent of domestic consumption. The rest is imported.
Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot says the law shows “current generations can take care of future generations.”
The ban is part of a larger plan to wean the French economy from fossil fuels and to fulfill France’s commitments under the Paris climate agreement to curb global warming.