NEW YORK (AP) — To judge by the collective shrug that viewers greeted Fox’s performance of “A Christmas Story Live!,” the fascination with live theater on television may have run its course.
The Nielsen company said that Fox’s telecast was seen by 4.52 million viewers on Sunday night. That’s lower than any of the live productions that have been shown on broadcast television since NBC kicked off the trend in 2013 with “The Sound of Music.”
That performance was an unexpected smash, reaching 18.6 million viewers, and sent TV networks scurrying for other plays or musicals to adapt for the small screen.
But “A Christmas Story Live!” was beaten by an NFL game between Dallas and Oakland, CBS’ Sunday lineup and even ABC’s rerun of the 1965 movie version of “The Sound of Music.”
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'