NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham says she disavows the support of white nationalists and claims that her views about the nation’s demographic changes have been distorted.

The prime-time personality responded to critics of her commentary that massive demographic changes that most Americans don’t like have been forced upon the country by legal and illegal immigration.

Ingraham said Thursday that she wasn’t referring to race or ethnicity. Her critics aren’t buying that; MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on Friday called it a “white supremacist” speech.

Fox News management hasn’t discussed the matter publicly.