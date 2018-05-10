KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group is spending $1 million over the next three years to encourage Wisconsin universities to develop new ideas for “smart cities.”
The Taiwan-based company made the announcement Thursday with representatives from higher-education institutions launching a competition in the fall called “Smart City, Smart Future.”
Foxconn says its investment will provide the best ideas with financial and technical support to make them a reality. The company says more details about the initiative will be announced Aug. 7 at the “Smart Futures Summit” at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha.
Foxconn is building a $10 billion manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin to make ultra-high-definition display panels.
