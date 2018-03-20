MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has selected some key companies to begin building its massive flat screen manufacturing complex in Racine County, the Taiwanese company announced Tuesday.

Foxconn has selected general contractor and engineering consultants with ties to Wisconsin to begin construction of the $10 billion manufacturing center that could eventually employ as many as 13,000 people.

M+W Gilbane will serve as the construction manager and will oversee the budget and bid development. It’s expected to begin issuing bid requests in the next several weeks. M+W Gilbane is a joint venture between Gilbane Building Company, Milwaukee’s largest builder, with operations throughout Wisconsin, and M+W Group, a company with expertise in advanced technology facilities.

CH2M Companies will provide engineering and architecture services, including planning and environmental permitting. CH2M became a subsidiary of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. last December. Jacobs is a global leader in design and construction services for electronics projects in the flat panel display and microelectronic sectors.

The Sigma Group will provide environmental consulting and engineering services as they relate to permitting, planning and site design.

“Each company has a track record of excellence and a commitment to quality that will help us take advantage of the talented and hard-working workforce in Wisconsin,” Louis Woo, a top Foxconn executive, said in a statement.

Work on hiring construction workers for phase one is expected to begin within 60 days.

The global technology giant plans to make liquid crystal display panels at the complex in Mount Pleasant, located between Chicago and Milwaukee. Wisconsin landed the Foxconn complex last summer with help from President Donald Trump’s administration.