LONDON (AP) — 21st Century Fox says it will still try to complete its 11.7 billion pound ($15.4 billion) takeover offer for Sky, even though Disney is buying a large part of the company owned by Rupert Murdoch’s family.

The company says in a statement that Disney’s purchase “does not alter 21CF’s full commitment and obligation to conclude our proposed transaction to acquire the balance of Sky that we do not already own.”

Britain’s competition regulator is conducting an investigation into whether Fox’s bid for the 61 percent of Sky it doesn’t already own would give Murdoch and his family too much control over the country’s news media.

Disney is buying much of Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including film and television studios and cable and international TV businesses.