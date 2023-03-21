A Fox News producer who has worked with hosts Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson filed lawsuits against the company in New York and Delaware on Monday, accusing Fox lawyers of coercing her into giving misleading testimony in the continuing legal battle around the network’s coverage of unfounded claims about election fraud.

The producer, Abby Grossberg, said Fox lawyers had tried to position her and Bartiromo to take the blame for Fox New’s repeated airing of conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems and its supposed role in manipulating the results of the 2020 presidential election. Dominion has filed a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News. Grossberg said the effort to place blame on her and Bartiromo was rooted in rampant misogyny and discrimination at the network.

The new lawsuits, coupled with revelations from the Dominion legal fight, shed light on the rivalries and turf battles that raged at Fox News in the wake of the 2020 election, as network executives fought to hold on to viewers furious at the top-rated network for accurately reporting on President Donald Trump’s defeat in Arizona, a crucial swing state.

The lawsuits also include details about Grossberg’s work life at Fox News and on Carlson’s show. Grossberg says she and other women endured frank and open sexism from co-workers and superiors at the network, which has been dogged for years by lawsuits and allegations about sexual harassment by Fox News executives and stars.

The network’s disregard for women, Grossberg alleged, left her and Bartiromo understaffed — stretched too thin to properly vet the truthfulness of claims made against Dominion on the air. At times, Grossberg said, she was the only full-time employee dedicated solely to Bartiromo’s Sunday-morning show.

In her complaints, Grossberg accuses lawyers for Fox News of coaching her in “a coercive and intimidating manner” before her September deposition in the Dominion case. The lawyers, she said, gave her the impression that she had to avoid mentioning prominent male executives and on-air talent to protect them from any blame, while putting her own reputation at risk.

“That’s what the culture is there,” Grossberg said in an interview Monday evening. “They don’t respect or value women.”

On Monday afternoon, Fox News filed its own suit against Grossberg, seeking to enjoin her from filing claims that would shed light on her discussions with the company’s lawyers. A judge has not yet ruled on Fox News’ suit. Later Monday, according to her lawyer, Parisis G. Filippatos, Fox News also placed Grossberg on forced administrative leave.

Grossberg’s lawsuits were filed in the Southern District of New York and in Superior Court in Delaware, where a pretrial hearing in the Dominion defamation lawsuit is scheduled for Tuesday.

In a statement, a Fox News spokesperson said: “Fox News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review. We will vigorously defend these claims.”

According to the lawsuits filed by Grossberg, Fox News superiors called Bartiromo a “crazy bitch” who was “menopausal” and asked Grossberg to cut the host out of coverage discussions.

Last year, she began working as a senior booking producer at “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” On her first full day, according to the lawsuit, Grossberg discovered that the show’s Manhattan workspace was decorated with large pictures of Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, then the House speaker, wearing a plunging swimsuit.

The next day, Justin Wells, Carlson’s top producer, called Grossberg into his office, she said, to ask whether Bartiromo was having a sexual relationship with the House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy.

Carlson’s staff joked about Jews and freely deployed a vulgar term for women, according to the complaint.

Later that fall, it said, before an appearance on the show by Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for Michigan governor, Carlson’s staff held a mock debate about whether they would prefer to have sex with Dixon or her Democratic opponent, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

After Grossberg complained about harassment from two male producers on the show, she was pulled into a meeting with human resources and told that she was not performing her duties, according to the complaint.

Some text exchanges between Grossberg and Bartiromo were released as part of court filings in the Dominion lawsuit. In one instance, Bartiromo asked Grossberg if she should have pushed Trump in an interview on whether he would peacefully transition from the presidency. Grossberg replied: “To be honest, our audience doesn’t want to hear about a peaceful transition.”

During her deposition, Grossberg was asked if she cared whether claims made on Bartiromo’s show were true or false. According to the transcript, Grossberg answered: “No. Because we didn’t know if they were true or false at that time.” When asked if she felt it was important to correct a false claim made on the air, Ms. Grossberg answered: “No.”

In her lawsuits, Grossberg said she would have answered those questions differently but had been “coached by and intimidated by” Fox’s lawyers.

Grossberg claimed that Fox lawyers pressured her to downplay a text exchange between her and David Clark, then the senior vice president of weekend news, regarding a segment with Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump. Clark texted: “There will be no ‘fact checking’ today.”

Grossberg said she had understood Clark to mean that Bartiromo was not to push back against Giuliani’s false claims of widespread election fraud.

The Fox News spokesperson said Clark had been referring instead to a practice in which Fox News shows sometimes criticized material that had aired elsewhere on the network.