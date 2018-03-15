NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News anchor Shepard Smith has signed a multiyear contract with the network.
21st Century Fox and Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch announced the contract extension on Thursday.
Fox News wouldn’t comment on how many years the contract was extended.
Smith joined the network in 1996. He anchors “Shepard Smith Reporting” weekdays at 3 p.m. Eastern. He previously anchored “Studio B.” and “The FOX Report.”
Before joining Fox News, Smith worked for Fox affiliates in Los Angeles and Miami and several other Florida stations.