You might know Dave Asprey as the founder of the buttery, sharp Bulletproof Coffee packed with “Brain Octane Oil” that became a nationwide trend five years ago. You might also know him as the guy who plans on living until 180.

Either way, he is stepping aside as CEO of Bulletproof 360, the Bellevue-based lifestyle brand that sells, along with its signature coffee, a line of collagen-packed protein bars, supplements, and a $1,495 vibrating plate that promises to improve workouts by stimulating microcirculation.

On Oct. 1, he’ll be replaced by Larry Bodner, most recently the chief financial officer of Sovos Brands, a three-brand food and beverage company. Bodner has been a Hostess Brands board member since 2016, executive vice president of the former Del Monte Foods, and group finance manager at Procter & Gamble, the company said in announcing the change.

“You hit certain scale points as a company, you bring more people in who know what they’re talking about,” Asprey said in an interview. “My experience in consumer packaged goods is nowhere near Larry’s.”

“I look forward to working with Dave to identify new ways to share the Bulletproof lifestyle while accelerating profitability,” Bodner said in a statement. Asprey said the company’s push in retail is already successful, but did not give any information regarding its financial performance.

Bodner’s 30-year history in retail and consumer packaged goods may prove helpful as Bulletproof attempts to cultivate a bigger presence on retail shelves. The company opened coffee shops, including one in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, and sells its products online. But in March, Bulletproof launched its coffees, protein bars and Brain Octane oils in more than 20,000 locations across the country, including Target, Costco and QFC stores.

Asprey will continue as the executive chairman, promoting the Bulletproof lifestyle. His podcast, Bulletproof Radio, focuses on bettering health and wellness by “biohacking”, a term he coined. Asprey has also made appearances on daytime television, including Dr. Oz.

“If you look at what I spend most of my energy on, it is absolutely being a Chief Evangelist Officer to show people that this is what we stand for,” Asprey said.

Bulletproof360 has raised $68 million over three rounds of funding since 2015.