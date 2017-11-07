FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Nearly 100 jobs are being cut with the closing of a Fort Wayne bakery in the coming months.

Aunt Millie’s Bakeries says it will start shutting down the bakery in December and have production phased out in April. The company says the closure will eliminate 91 jobs, but that it will keep its headquarters office with about 120 workers open in downtown Fort Wayne.

The company cited an excess in baking capacity and bakery locations for the decision. It also has bakeries in Lowell, Indiana; the Michigan cities of Coldwater, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Plymouth; and Sidney, Ohio.

Aunt Millie’s was hurt by the bankruptcy filings this year of two grocery-chain customers, including Marsh Supermarkets. It also lost an account for Wendy’s sandwich buns at Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky restaurants.