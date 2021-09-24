A former employee with the state Employment Security Department was arrested Friday and charged with defrauding the government of at least $360,000 in jobless benefits, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Friday.

Federal investigators said Reyes De La Cruz, III, 47, of Moses Lake is “alleged to have personally enriched himself by at least $130,000 ” and to have helped others fraudulently obtain tens of thousands of dollars in benefits.

De La Cruz was arrested in Moses Lake on Friday morning and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday in Spokane.

The investigation was first made public this past spring in the state’s audit of the massive fraud that made off with around $650 million in unemployment benefits.

While most of last year’s fraud had been tied to foreign cybercriminals, the auditor noted that one state employee was under criminal investigation for “potential misappropriation” of an undisclosed amount of unemployment benefits.

This is a developing story and will be updated.