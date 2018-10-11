LONDON (AP) — Britain’s former ambassador to the European Union says Prime Minister Theresa May’s blueprint for Brexit is a “pipe dream” that has no chance of being accepted by the bloc.

Ivan Rogers says that, more than two years after voting to leave the EU, Britain is “on fantasy island” about what kind of divorce deal is possible.

Rogers, who quit last year, said Thursday that both May’s plan, which would keep Britain in the EU single market for goods, and rival Boris Johnson’s vision of a looser free-trade deal have “precisely zero” chance of being accepted.

The EU says there needs to be progress at a summit in Brussels next week if the two sides are to strike a divorce deal before Britain leaves the EU in March.