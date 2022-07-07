SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes’ former partner, was convicted on 12 fraud counts in the Theranos blood-testing fraud case.
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud
