LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s attorney general is charging two former secretaries of state and other former senior officials with accepting improper benefits after they allegedly received free trips from an energy company to attend an international soccer tournament.

The attorney general’s office said in a statement Friday that the charges are against 16 people, including two former city mayors and two former senior government advisers.

Others charged are employees of national energy company Galp, which allegedly offered them the trips.

The statement says Galp paid for the officials to fly to the 2016 European championship in France, and included meals and tickets for games involving Portugal’s national team.

The charges say the public officials knew they couldn’t accept the gifts because doing so could call into question their impartiality.