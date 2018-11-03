DETROIT (AP) — Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, have announced they are giving $16 million to be shared among 18 nonprofits in the Detroit area.
The Ballmers announced the grants this past week through the Ballmer Group, which focuses on helping children and families escape poverty. Recipients include City Year Detroit, Detroit Children’s Fund, Planned Parenthood of Michigan, United Way of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan League for Public Policy and Detroit Employment Solutions Corp.
Steve Ballmer, who grew up in the area, told The Detroit News on Friday the goal is to help “a higher percentage of kids move up the economic totem pole.”
Connie Ballmer says they don’t plan to publicize future giving. She adds that it’s “too bad” that “you can’t give money away without getting attention.”
___
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/