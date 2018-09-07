WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Energy Secretary Samuel Bodman, who served under President George W. Bush, has died.

Bodman, a chemical engineer and businessman, also was deputy secretary of both Treasury and Commerce in the Bush administration. He was energy chief in Bush’s second term, from 2005 to 2009.

Bush said in a statement that he and former First Lady Laura Bush were saddened by Bodman’s death, adding: “Sam had a brilliant mind, and we are fortunate that he put his intellect to work for our country as secretary of energy.”

Bodman, 79, of El Paso, Texas, was trained as a chemical engineer. He was president of Fidelity Investments before becoming CEO of Cabot Corp., a Boston-based company that makes specialty chemicals. He later chaired an energy advisory board at the University of Texas.