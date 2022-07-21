A former employee of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase and two others were charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged insider trading valued at more than $1.1 million, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday.

This is the first insider-trading case involving cryptocurrency markets, prosecutors said.

Between June 2021 and April 2022, former product manager Ishan Wahl, as well as his brother Nikhil Wahl — both live in Seattle — and close friend Sameer Ramani, traded crypto assets listed on Coinbase ahead of at least 10 announcements and then sold the assets for a profit, the lawsuit said. Ishan Wahl would tell the two men about the confidential announcements using a foreign phone, according to the lawsuit.

“The prices of crypto assets identified in these listing announcements, including crypto asset securities, typically appreciate quickly and significantly,” the lawsuit said. In some cases, a token’s value can increase 1,200% in a few months.

Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong said in a blog post that the company investigated Ishan Wahl’s activities and reported them to the U.S. Department of Justice, who indicted the three men for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud Thursday. Ishan Wahl was fired, Armstrong said.

“We have zero tolerance for this and monitor for it, conducting investigations where appropriate with outside law firms,” Armstrong said.

The wire fraud adds to Coinbase’s pressures to

Armstrong also said that the SEC’s charges “are an unfortunate distraction from today’s appropriate law enforcement action” since the SEC is suing the three men for securities fraud, and the cryptocurrencies they traded on are not considered securities. Instead, they are assets, Armstrong said.

Coinbase’s chief policy officer Faryar Shirzad wrote in an op-ed published in Forbes that the SEC’s securities rules with regards to crypto are a missed opportunity. “There is no workable regulation for crypto securities,” he wrote.

But the Thursday complaint marked the first time the SEC considered nine crypto tokens as securities for a fraud case.

The SEC determines if assets are securities if the tokens were offered and sold to investors by issuers hoping to raise money, as was the case with the crypto exchanged by the three men.

Coinbase’s crypto lending program is under investigation from the SEC, since it would constitute a type of investment activity that requires government protection.

Coinbase has also been under pressure as the company’s market capitalization has dropped from $226.08 last year to $73.98 today. Crypto has also been on the downfall, with Bitcoin losing 50% of its valuation this year.

The two brothers were arrested Thursday and are expected to appear in court in the afternoon. Ramani, who lives in Houston, is still at large, prosecutors said.