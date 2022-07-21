A former employee of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase and two others were charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged insider trading valued at more than $1.1 million, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday.

This is the first insider-trading case involving cryptocurrency markets, prosecutors said.

Between June 2021 and April 2022, former product manager Ishan Wahl, as well as his brother Nikhil Wahl — both live in Seattle — and close friend Sameer Ramani, traded crypto assets listed on Coinbase ahead of 10 announcements, the lawsuit said. Ishan Wahl would tell the two men about the confidential announcements using a foreign phone, according to the lawsuit.

“The prices of crypto assets identified in these listing announcements, including crypto asset securities, typically appreciate quickly and significantly,” the lawsuit said. In some cases, a token’s value can increase 1,200% in a few months.

The two brothers were arrested Thursday and are expected to appear in court in the afternoon. Ramani, who lives in Houston, is still at large, prosecutors said.