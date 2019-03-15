WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — Former coal baron Don Blankenship is suing several news outlets and media personalities, claiming he was defamed during his failed bid for a U.S. senate seat in West Virginia.
Blankenship’s suit was filed Thursday in Mingo County, West Virginia. It names The Associated Press among other large media companies.
Blankenship says news organizations waged a concerted plot to destroy him by erroneously labeling him as a convicted felon or saying he was imprisoned for manslaughter.
Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers. He spent a year in federal prison after being convicted of conspiring to break mine safety laws, a misdemeanor.
Blankenship is seeking $12 billion in damages.