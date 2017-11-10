GREENVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A farmer-owned milk cooperative has announced plans to build a new plant to process milk solids in western Michigan.

Baraboo, Wis.-based Foremost Farms USA announced Thursday it has purchased a 96-acre site in an industrial park in Greenville and hopes to begin production there in about a year if it wins approval of local and state incentives, including a wastewater treatment solution in the city.

The plant would receive up to 6 million pounds of raw milk per day and initially process milk solids for internal use and sale to others.

The (Greenville) Daily News reports the company did not provide the estimated cost of the plant or the number of jobs it might create.

Foremost Farms USA has about 1,400 dairy farmer members and annual sales of $1.5 billion.

