By
The Detroit News

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 50,000 Mustang Mach-Es and telling dealers to pause deliveries of the all-electric crossover due to a safety defect that could result in power loss.

The Dearborn automaker has filed a recall notice with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding an issue on some Mach-Es that can cause the vehicle’s high-voltage battery main contactors to overheat.

Related

More

“Overheating may lead to arcing and deformation of the electrical contact surfaces, which can result in a contactor that remains open or a contactor that welds closed,” according to the automaker. “An overheated contactor that opens while driving can result in a loss of motive power, which can increase the risk of an accident.”

The fix for the issue is a software update. Ford expects to begin over-the-air software updates for affected vehicles next month. Owners also will have the option to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to complete the update.

Dealers have been asked to pause deliveries of the Mach-E until the software update is completed.

The recall includes 48,924 vehicles in the U.S. Ford said there are no open NHTSA investigations into the issue.

Jordyn Grzelewski

Most Read Business Stories