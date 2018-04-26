CHICAGO (AP) — Ford says it doesn’t expect any layoffs at its Chicago assembly plant after the company announced it would be phasing out most cars in favor of SUVs and trucks.

Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker says the plant on Chicago’s South Side will end production of the Taurus and Police Interceptor by March. Instead it will start production of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV, a new Ford Explorer and a police version of the SUV. Felker says Ford expected demand for those vehicles “to support the same number of employees as we have today.” The plant employs about 4,000 people.

Ford said Wednesday that it would stop producing all cars over the next four years except the Mustang sports car and compact Focus crossover. The company cited declining demand and profitability.