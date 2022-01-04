DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford says it will nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck based on a staggering number of reservations.

The company said Tuesday that it will be able to build 150,000 pickups per year at its electric vehicle factory in Dearborn by the middle of 2023. Ford had expected to build 80,000 per year at the new factory, which likely will have to be expanded to handle the increased output.

After months of waiting, some would-be customers who spent $100 to reserve an electric pickup will soon be able to order trucks, the company announced Tuesday. The earliest reservation holders will be emailed invitations later in the week. Deliveries begin in the spring.

If there are more takers than trucks, reservation holders who don’t receive invitations for the 2022 model year will be carried over to 2023 or beyond. The electric F-150 ranges in price from $39,974 to $92,000, depending on specialty items.

The company is working with suppliers to find out how quickly the company can ramp up production. A lot depends on supply chain issues and whether the automaker can get the parts needed. Factory operations also depend on the health of workers and limiting the impact of COVID-19.

Ford, which capped reservations for its F-150 Lightning at 200,000 in December, said it is doing all it can to increase the odds of filling orders sooner than predicted.

Advertising

“Our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints in order to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers,” Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford’s Americas & International Markets Group, said in a news release. “The reality is clear: people are ready for an all-electric F-150 and Ford is pulling out all the stops to scale our operations and increase production capacity.”

Chuck Browning, United Auto Workers vice president, said in the news release, “UAW members are leading the way in doubling the amount of vehicles Ford is producing for this game-changing model of our legendary union-built vehicle.”

Ford is hoping people won’t buy and immediately resell the Lightning, Darren Palmer, Ford general manager of battery electric vehicles, told the Detroit Free Press.

“We want to try and discourage people from flipping it,” he said. “We want to keep a close eye on this. That’s not good for anybody. … We hope to give the best deal so that it’s available at MSRP.”