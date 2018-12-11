BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine court on Tuesday sentenced two former Ford Motor Co. executives to prison for crimes against humanity committed against 24 Argentine union workers during the country’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

The courtroom was crowded with family members of the victims and many burst into applause after the sentencing. The court said that factory manufacturing director Pedro Muller and security manager Hector Francisco Sibilla targeted workers and gave information to security agents for their kidnapping and torture after the 1976 military coup.

Muller was sentenced to 10 years and Sibilla to 12 years. Santiago Omar Riveros, a former chief of the army’s fourth battallion, was sentenced to 15 years.

They were accused of giving names, ID numbers, pictures and home addresses to security forces who hauled the workers off the floor of Ford’s factory in suburban Buenos Aires to be tortured and interrogated and then sent to military prisons.

Ford Argentina could not be immediately reached for comment.