GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Gerald R. Ford International Airport in western Michigan has started work on a $30 million project to repair the area where aircraft are parked, loaded and refueled.

Construction on the terminal apron at the Grand Rapids-area airport will be completed in seven phases over two years to allow for adequate gate space for air carriers as the busy summer travel months approach. The airport says construction started this week.

The project will remove aging concrete pavement and replace it with new concrete.

In addition to the apron repair, the airport is installing new LED lighting in the apron area to reduce energy usage as well as upgrading the stormwater drainage system and underground utilities.