More than five decades after the first 747 took flight, the last “Queen of the Skies” has come off the Everett assembly line. To mark the moment, we spoke with workers who built the iconic airplane and witnessed the last 747’s construction.

Johnny Patchamatla reveres his dad and treasures the link the 747 provides from father to son. His dad worked on the first plane; he worked on the last.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in India, his father, John Patchamatla, came to the U.S. on a scholarship to the University of Minnesota. He began his career in that state as a civil engineer and married an American.

In 1966, hired by Boeing, he moved his family to Seattle to work as an engineer designing components for the flight deck of a new plane: the 747.

John didn’t stay long at Boeing. Perhaps foreseeing the Boeing Bust that followed in 1970, he left before the first 747 was delivered. He worked for the city of Everett as a civil engineer for more than 30 years until he retired in 2003.

Yet the short Boeing stint “was a very instrumental part of his career in how the rest of our family lives would blossom and flourish,” said his son Johnny.

Before retiring at the end of December, Johnny clocked 21 years of service as a Boeing mechanic.

His brother-in-law was a 747 mechanic and is now a manager at Boeing. And his son, with 18 years at Boeing, is an engineer working on the KC-46 and AWACs military programs.

“It’s been a multigenerational and very fortuitous involvement for my family,” he said. “Chances are, the next generation might find themselves at this company as well.”

Johnny first joined Boeing in 1997 to work on 767 interiors but was laid off in the downturn that followed the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

In 2006, when his dad was dying, he thought about reapplying.

“He was so visibly relieved when I shared that with him. It really compelled my decision to come back,” said Johnny. “We laid him to rest a few days later, the day before I started back at Boeing.”

On the 747, he enjoyed the variety of the work, installing components primarily around the wings and engines.

“My dad’s involvement at the very onset of the program” — and his own role in closing it out — “was really meaningful for me,” he said.

“While I wasn’t able to follow my father’s footsteps in many ways throughout my life, this was one kind of deep connection that I’ll certainly take with me for the rest of my days,” Patchamatla said.