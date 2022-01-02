What a year. Again.

2021 was supposed to be the year of shots in arms, cash in pockets and smiles on faces. A year to pack up the ring light and find some grown-up pants that still fit. Something like normal was on its way, we dreamed in the waning days of 2020. From South Lake Union to Redmond to SeaTac, “return to work” was to be the mantra for the half of the workforce who went remote.

Then 2021 happened. Life and earning a living got easier — really, they did — but mostly they got weirder.

Workplace conflicts on vaccinations and remote work flared. The Great Resignation hollowed out org charts. Employers — particularly, but not exclusively, in low-wage industries — couldn’t staff up. The stock market boomed as inflation bloomed and the supply chain broke. The ultrawealthy launched themselves toward space even as the balance of power seemed to be tilting toward working people for the first time in a long time. Again, strange days.

Closer to home, the economy took a chaotic bent. The housing crisis didn’t let up. Scandal buffeted major employers, Amazon, Boeing and Microsoft among them. The old Bartell Drugs is gone, and no one knows what’s next for Nordstrom’s … or downtown Seattle. After a hard-won renaissance, the future of the urban core, with its lux apartments, office towers, and retailers large and small, is entirely unclear.

If you could look away, good on you. But if you took in all we could offer, thank you. Now ace this quiz. — Levi Pulkkinen, assistant business editor