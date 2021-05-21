NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $19.86 to $362.45.
The security software maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting solid fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $24.54 to $335.76.
The maker of Ugg footwear beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Home Depot Inc., down 13 cents to $315.77.
The home-improvement retailer announced a $20 billion stock buyback program.
Deere & Co., up $4.53 to $359.75.
The agricultural equipment maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.
V.F. Corp., down $7.58 to $77.24.
The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit.
Foot Locker Inc., up $1.17 to $60.87
The shoe store’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Flowers Foods Inc., down 55 cents to $24.15.
The maker of Wonder Bread and baked goods reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.
Nvidia Corp., up $15.17 to $599.67.
The chipmaker announced a 4-for-1 stock split.