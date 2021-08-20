Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Foot Locker Inc., up $3.95 to $58.34.
The mall-based shoe and sportswear chain reported earnings that were more than double what analysts were expecting. d
Ross Stores Inc., down $3.46 to $123.12.
The clothing and home accessories chain issued a full-year outlook that was below Wall Street’s forecast.
Endo International PLC, down $1.42 to $2.13.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker hired a restructuring adviser to evaluate how to deal with lawsuits accusing it of contributing to the opioid crisis.
Johnson & Johnson, up 87 cents to $179.44.
The giant health care company said it will replace CEO Alex Gorsky with another company veteran next year.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II, down 28 cents to $9.83.
The special-purpose acquisition company terminated an agreement to take the trading-card company Topps public.
Adobe Inc., up $9.68 to $647.34.
The software company said it would acquire Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration company, for $1.3 billion.
Papa John’s International Inc., down $4.75 to $122.75.
Activist investor Starboard Value lowered its stake in the pizza chain to 7.6% from a previously reported stake of 9.5%.
Farfetch Limited, up 57 cents to $38.80.
The high-end online fashion retailer reported better results than analysts expected.