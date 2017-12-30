TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s capital city will start the new year with solar power.

In a Tallahassee Democrat report , officials say a $33.2 million, 20-megawatt solar farm will be connected to Tallahassee’s energy grid on Monday.

The facility was built without taxpayer dollars. It will be run by Miami-based Origis Energy USA under contact to the city of Tallahassee.

The solar farm is the size of 92 football fields. Officials say it will produce up to 2 percent of the city’s total power supply. That’s enough to light up 3,400 homes.

Some 2,000 residential and business customers signed up for a special subscription service to receive solar power at a slightly higher rate than regular customers.

An additional 7,000 homes could be illuminated by solar power when the second phase of the project is completed in 2019.

___

