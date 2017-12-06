GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is switching from Nike to Jordan Brand, becoming the fourth college football program to represent the Jumpman and the first in the Southeastern Conference.

The partnership also will include Florida’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Gators will feature the Jumpman logo beginning next season.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin says “the Florida Gators and Jordan Brand are two of the more iconic brands in athletics.”

Florida football has three national championships, eight conference titles and has produced three Heisman Trophy winners. The men’s hoops team has made five Final Fours and won two NCAA championships.

Jordan Brand now has a presence in five Division I conferences — the Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big East.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25