ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Tesla spokeswoman says there’s no reason to believe an autopilot feature in a Model S vehicle malfunctioned, despite a Florida driver’s claims in a lawsuit.
Shawn Hudson filed the negligence lawsuit in state court in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, claiming Tesla made false statements about the autopilot safety on his vehicle. He says his Model S failed to detect a stalled car on a highway, leading to a collision that left him with permanent injuries.
It’s the second such lawsuit in as many months. A Utah driver filed a similar complaint last month.
Tesla’s Keely Sulprizio says drivers should always maintain control of the vehicle when using the autopilot function.
Most Read Business Stories
- Search for cause of deadly Boeing 737 MAX Lion Air crash begins VIEW
- Average Seattle-area home now sells for below list price for first time in 4 years
- Indonesia plane crash search finds remains, debris at sea VIEW
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
- Has Leavenworth's famous Oktoberfest reached its limit?
Hudson’s attorney says there’s a disconnect between that official company policy and what salespeople tell customers in showrooms.
___
This story corrects the spelling of spokeswoman’s name to Keely Sulprizio.