OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of planning to place bombs on the shelves of Target stores in an attempt to drive the company’s stock price down.
Federal prosecutors said Monday that a jury found Mark Barnett guilty of attempted arson and other charges.
The Ocala man faces up to 40 years in prison at his scheduled sentencing in October.
Authorities say Barnett offered a confidential source $10,000 to place homemade bombs disguised in food packaging on Target store shelves from Florida to New York. Investigators found bomb-making materials at his house. The devices never made it to the stores since the confidential informant turned them over to authorities.
Most Read Business Stories
- Nation's housing market may be headed for biggest slowdown in years
- Modest income is stressful for Seattleite | Money Makeover
- Developer of Seattle's Showbox site says it intends to nominate the music hall for landmark status
- Documents: Trump golf course damaged sand dunes in Scotland
- Windermere wins $1.5M award in lawsuit brought by former brokers
Authorities say he had purchased options on Target stock that would pay out when the share price dropped.