BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (AP) — A flooring retailer has opened a large distribution center covering 1.4 million square feet (130,000 sq. meters) near the busy Port of Savannah in southeast Georgia.

Executives of Atlanta-based Floor & Decor cut the ribbon on the new facility in Bloomingdale on Friday. A company news release said it’s the second-largest distribution center in the Savannah area, behind only 2 million square feet (190,000 sq. meters) of space owned by retail giant Target.

Floor & Decor will use the center to store and distribute merchandise to stores across the eastern U.S. Its location west of Savannah in Bloomingdale is close to the intersection of Interstate 95 and Interstate 16.

The distribution center will employ 30 workers. Floor & Decor sells tile, wood, laminate and other types of flooring.