FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says a new engine for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will be built at its engine plant in Flint.

The company announced Wednesday that Flint Engine Operations will be the manufacturing site for the Duramax 3.0-liter turbo-diesel engine. The announcement comes after GM said in 2015 it was investing $263 million at the plant for a new engine line.

Detroit-based GM has spent heavily to update its top-selling Silverado pickup, cutting weight by using more aluminum and lighter high-strength steel. The Silverado will be available with six engine/transmission combinations, including the engine being built in Flint.

Flint Engine Operations currently produces 1.4-liter engines used in the Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox and Volt.