What are the most commonly used adjectives when describing the $3.8 trillion municipal-bond market? If you said, “sleepy,” or “boring,” you win.

Over the last three weeks, it has lived up to that reputation, with yields on 10-year AAA municipal bonds moving exactly one basis point, to 2.49 percent from 2.48 percent. The difference between the daily high and low yield over that period is nearly as minuscule — a range of a mere 2.6 basis points, a difference that amounts to about $26 on a $100,000 investment. The price volatility over the past 20 days is the lowest since mid-2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

So why has trading municipal bonds become about as exciting as working as the Maytag repair man?

New offerings of long-term, fixed-rate state and local government debt is down 40 percent, compared to last year, because municipalities rushed to market in December before the federal tax overhaul sharply limited their ability to refinance debt.

The issuance drought helped support the market amid the sell-off in January triggered by speculation that the Fed will raise interest rates more aggressively than expected, leaving munis with a smaller loss than Treasurys so far this year.