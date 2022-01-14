Krishnan “Krish” Srinivasan is the next CEO of PCC Community Markets, the co-op grocery chain announced Friday.

Srinivasan, whose promotion to president and CEO was effective immediately, has served as PCC’s chief financial officer for nearly four years and the seventh CEO in the co-op’s nearly 70-year history. He replaces Suzy Monford, who stepped down as CEO in August amid controversy over pandemic-related costs and a fight with members that resulted in two front-line PCC workers winning seats on the co-op’s board of trustees.

In a statement Srinivasan described PCC as “a special place” that his family has frequented for two decades.

“For us, PCC is an important pillar of the local community — an institution that goes well beyond the food we serve at our table,” he said. “I am honored by the board’s decision to entrust the future direction of PCC in my care as CEO.”

Before his work at PCC, Srinivasan was CFO at Remitly and a vice president at Lyft. Early in his career, Krish held leadership positions at Amazon and Microsoft.

PCC is the largest co-op chain in the United States. It operates 16 grocery stores in Seattle and the Eastside.