NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Five Below Inc., down $1.86 to $133.51.
The discount retailer cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts.
Forward Air Corp., down 17 cents to $93.70.
The cargo industry contractor held up better than the broader market following an an encouraging operations update.
Greif Inc., up $3.69 to $64.60.
The industrial packaging company raised its profit forecast after reporting strong fiscal second-quarter results.
Oxford Industries Inc., up $4.56 to $96.44.
The owner of Tommy Bahama and other fashion brands raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $5.63 to $67.83.
The jewelry store chain’s fiscal first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Zendesk Inc., down $11.48 to $69.04.
The customer-service software maker plans to remain an independent company following a strategic review.
FuelCell Energy Inc., down 27 cents to $3.80.
The fuel cell power plant maker’s fiscal second-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
NXP Semiconductors NV, up $7.15 to $184.22.
Samsung is reportedly considering buying the chipmaker.