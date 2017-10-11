BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts fishing magnate known as The Codfather who was convicted of evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal must forfeit four boats and 34 fishing permits.
A federal judge’s order came Wednesday in Carlos Rafael’s case.
Rafael pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and false labeling and fish identification and was sentenced last month to nearly four years in prison.
Federal authorities say Rafael falsely claimed his vessels caught haddock or pollock when they had actually caught other species subject to stricter quotas. Rafael sold the fish for cash, some of which was smuggled overseas.
Rafael owns one of the nation’s largest commercial fishing operations, with a fleet vessels and commercial fishing permits and the Carlos Seafood business in New Bedford.