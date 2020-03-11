Coronavirus concerns mean Seattle’s cruise ship season will start at least two weeks late this year, the Port of Seattle announced Wednesday.

The first two cruise sailings of 2020 have been cancelled, including the April 1 port call by the Grand Princess at Bell Street Pier downtown. That ship has been the site of two coronavirus outbreaks over the past month, and was held off the coast of California over the weekend after the latest outbreak was confirmed Thursday.

Two other Princess Cruises vessels were briefly held at sea early this week after onboarding staff from the Grand Princess. Those staff subsequently tested negative for the disease and passengers were allowed to disembark.

“This region is in a public health emergency,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Peter Steinbrueck in a statement. “The health, safety, and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority.”

The other cancelled sailing was the April 5 port call of Celebrity Eclipse. Both of the cancelled sailings are “port of call” sailings, meaning the vessel stops for one day in Seattle as part of a longer itinerary.

Now, the first cruise ship scheduled to dock in Seattle will be Holland America’s Eurodam on April 15.

That could be pushed back further, depending on the spread of the virus. The Port said in a statement that it would work with public health officials, cruise lines and local leaders to “continue to evaluate the public health landscape … (to) determine the appropriate start to the cruise season.”

Cruise season in Seattle generates nearly $900 million in business activity and supports 5,500 jobs, according to the Port.

This story will be updated.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.