PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Truckers now have to pay tolls when they drive through Rhode Island.
The state’s first two electronic truck tolls went live Monday. They are located on Interstate 95 in Exeter and Hopkinton.
Lawmakers authorized the system to help pay for crumbling roads and bridges. Another dozen gantries are expected online in the next 18 months, making a total of 14.
The entire system is expected to bring in $450 million over 10 years. Current law only allows for tolling trucks, not cars.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has said trucks were targeted because they cause the most damage to infrastructure.
WJAR-TV reports that the Rhode Island Trucking Association is in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state.