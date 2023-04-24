First Republic Bank, the most imperiled U.S. lender after last month’s banking crisis, on Monday disclosed the grisly details of just how troubled its business has become.

The big takeaway: The bank, which caters to a well-heeled clientele on the coasts, is hanging on. During the first quarter, it lost a staggering $102 billion in customer deposits — well over half of the $176 billion it held at the end of last year — not including a temporary $30 billion lifeline it received from the nation’s biggest banks last month.

The bank said that the exodus of deposits largely stopped by the last week of March. From March 31 to April 21, the bank said that it lost only 1.7% of its deposits and that most of those were related to tax payments by its clients.

The bank’s slide began roughly six weeks ago, when midsize lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were taken over by federal regulators after customers pulled a big chunk of their deposits.

First Republic, based in San Francisco, was widely seen as the lender most likely to fall next, because it had many clients in the startup industry — similar to Silicon Valley Bank — and many of its accounts held more than $250,000, the limit for federal deposit insurance.

Advertising

First Republic reported a quarterly profit of $269 million, down one-third from a year earlier. Its shares fell 7% in extended trading following the release of its results.

First Republic’s stock rose more than 10% on Monday before its earnings report, but is down more than 85% since mid-March.

First Republic has been in talks with financial advisers and government officials to come up with a plan to save itself that could include selling the bank or parts of it, or raising new capital.