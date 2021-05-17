A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to flee the country.

Abidemi Rufai, of Lekki, Nigeria, was charged Saturday in federal court with using the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department (ESD) during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“This is the first, but will not be the last, significant arrest in our ongoing investigation of ESD fraud,” said Tessa Gorman, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, in a statement Monday.

The arrest comes almost a year to the day after ESD officials announced they were temporarily suspending unemployment benefits payments after discovering that criminals had used stolen Social Security numbers and other personal information to file bogus claims for federal and state unemployment benefits.

Within days, ESD officials disclosed that “hundreds of millions of dollars” had likely been stolen in a fraud scheme that law enforcement officials and cybercrime experts said was partly based in Nigeria.

Rufai was arrested by FBI agents and is scheduled for a detention trial Tuesday. The case will be prosecuted in federal court in Tacoma, federa.

Advertising

Rufai, who used the alias Sandy Tang, is also suspected of defrauding unemployment programs in Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Wyoming, as well as involvement in other fraud schemes.

Federal investigators identified Rufai through the Gmail account he used to file 102 claims for pandemic-related unemployment benefits from ESD, as well as claims at programs in other states, according to the complaint.

In January 2021, a federal judge issued a warrant to Google, which operates Gmail, allowing investigators to search Rufai’s Gmail account, according to the complaint. They found more than 1,000 emails from ESD, including emails the agency sends to new claimants allowing them to activate their accounts with the state system.

Although the suspect Gmail account used Rufai’s alias, the account was linked to a Nigerian-based cellphone number that was listed on Rufai’s 2019 U.S. visa application, according to the complaint.

Investigators were able to determine that Rufai arrived in the United States on Feb. 19, 2020, and left on Aug. 9, 2020, “and was therefore apparently present in the United States during the period of the fraud,” according to the complaint.

Rufai reported to U.S. authorities that he would be staying at his brother’s apartment in Jamaica, N.Y., according to the complaint.

Advertising

Bank records show that between March 3, 2020, and August 2, 2020, $288,825 was deposited into a Citibank checking account in Rufai’s name, according to the complaint.

Additional funds were transferred by ESD to the account of a second individual, identified in the complaint as C.S., who reportedly filed unemployment claims using Rufai’s Gmail account. That individual also filed claims for unemployment benefits in other states.

According to a recent report by the state Auditor’s Office, fraudsters filed bogus claims worth $646.8 million. (Not all the impostor claims were paid; many were stopped by ESD before funds went out.) Of that, the state has recovered $370 million, according to the audit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.