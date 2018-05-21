HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new lawsuit blames lawyers, engineers and financial experts for a trash incinerator project that nearly bankrupted the city of Harrisburg, calling it “the worst municipal financial disaster” in state history.

The state and the city on Monday sued four law firms, two financial entities and an engineering company for their roles in the waste-to-energy project.

The Commonwealth Court complaint alleges fraud and malpractice in transactions that led the city to borrow hundreds of millions to repair and retrofit the incinerator, which it sold five years ago.

Defendants are accused of misleading city officials and helping others breach their duty to taxpayers.

Defendant RBC Capital Markets Corp. declined comment. Others didn’t return messages.

Gov. Tom Wolf says the project represented “the worst of how lobbyists and special interests bilk taxpayers for their own gain.”