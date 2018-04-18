Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — A company that makes sound insulation is expanding its Mississippi Delta factory, with plans to hire 24 new employees.

Molded Acoustical Products of Easton said Tuesday that it will invest $480,000 to expand production lines at its Clarksdale factory to handle new business.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is directing another $480,000 in federal community development money to Molded Acoustical Products. The state is also loaning the company $586,000 at a low interest rate to add a showroom for clients to the building.

The company operates in a building owned by the city, but Craft says Clarksdale and Coahoma County won’t financially contribute to the project.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Molded Acoustical Products, which has operated in Clarksdale since 2000, now has 60 workers.

The Associated Press