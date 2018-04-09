GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A massive fire has destroyed a multi-million dollar waterfront home in Massachusetts owned in part by a famous restaurateur.
The Gloucester home that burned late Saturday into Sunday morning was bought for $4.6 million in 2016 and was undergoing renovations, so no one was inside.
The fire chief says the flames spread to nearby grass and trees, and there were no fire hydrants nearby. One firefighter suffered a minor injury from burning debris.
It took more than four hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control.
City records show the home is co-owned by Steve DeFillippo, who owns Davio’s restaurants.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.