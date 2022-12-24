My younger daughter Whitney has turned to me for financial advice throughout her lifetime, but she never approached me before scheduling her wedding this year for Dec. 30.

My advice on that one would have been summed up in three simple words: Don’t do it.

That’s mostly a joke, and certainly not a statement about marriage in general, nor her impending nuptials. Her fiancé Greg is a great guy and I’m beyond excited for their future together.

But I’d be just as excited if the happy couple had waited for the new year, as their one full day of wedded bliss this year means they face a full year’s worth of marriage penalty on their taxes.

Thanks to Internal Revenue Service rules, Whitney and Greg will pay more in 2022 taxes than if they remained unmarried into ’23, thereby filing as single taxpayers this year. This happens sometimes when tax-bracket thresholds, deductions and credits for married couples are not double the amount allowed for single filers.

From what I know of Whitney and Greg’s finances, they’ll pop up one tax bracket, and that’s a wedding expense they didn’t factor into their finances.

I would not seriously want them to change their plans — taxes typically shouldn’t be THE deciding factor in financial or life decisions — I just wish they weren’t caught by surprise.

Whitney — who a few years ago said to me the greatest words any child can tell their personal-finance columnist father, “Dad, I’m maxing out the 401(k)” — had no idea of her tax planning faux pas.

Sheepishly, she then asked if my speech at the wedding was going to include financial advice.

It won’t, but the rest of this column will.

In my decades covering personal finance, I have seen couples handle money in just about every way — good or bad — imaginable. Studies have shown that money problems are often at the center of divorce cases, and that financial issues are one of the two leading causes of a marriage breaking down (the other being infidelity).

So here is my advice for the newlyweds, though it applies equally well to any couple trying to get a handle on finances to make sure that they don’t overtake the relationship.

There is no one right way to handle money, but there is no substitute for shared information and plans.

My parents managed their investments separately, because my mom was a big risk-taker and my father was ultraconservative. Together — perhaps more by accident than plan — they wound up with a well-balanced portfolio, but what was most important was that each one knew that the other was working toward the same goals and that they shared the decision-making.

The key is to find what works for you, whether that is commingling funds, loans and credit cards, keeping a yours-mine-ours approach or coming up with something unique to your own money sensibilities.

Be honest, open and forthcoming. If you feel a need to hide something from your partner, it’s probably something you shouldn’t be doing. If there’s nothing wrong with your covert financial actions, make them overt; doing them out in the open proves the point and improves your communications around money.

Accept the ways in which your habits are different.

You don’t have to be completely in sync with spending and saving priorities, but you should recognize what your partner wants. If one is a spender and the other prefers to save, find a common ground and come up with your system to deal with this.

If you don’t accept and plan for these differences where they exist — perhaps by keeping some finances separate — you’re more likely to see revenge spending, secret-keeping and other bad habits that can turn minor financial issues into major donnybrooks in the relationship.

Don’t use money to control/strike back at your partner.

One journalist friend of mine once confessed that she had a spending problem caused largely by the way she responded to her husband’s controlling ways with the finances; he used his bigger salary to take total control of the couple’s money, so she shopped — knowing it would anger him — to assert herself.

Both behaviors were willful and wrong; each person was letting their money actions speak in ways that they should have found words for.

Have the conversations before the actions make them more difficult and leave you with tough financial remedies.

You can’t avoid arguments if you don’t have conversations.

In all walks of life, money conversations remain uncomfortable, difficult or taboo.

Improving your communication habits around money is key for any couple; address issues head-on, and the sooner you have calm chats about them the more likely you can avoid the harsh squabbles.

Take your money conversations beyond the norm. Play what-if games over lottery wins, your next spate of overtime, the pay bump you’d get with a new job and more; this will help you galvanize your shared priorities.

Be sure to discuss what happens in catastrophe situations. Consider all of your worst-case scenarios when they remain hypothetical so that you can tackle together whatever life dishes up.

Discussing the tough stuff makes it easier to get through, whether that involves planning for your next big-ticket purchase or expensive car repair at a time when you are cash poor or considering your own demise and doing some estate planning.

Love helps carry you through difficult times and talks; if it brought you together, let it help carry you through.

Don’t spend all your time trying to make money.

A good strong marriage takes work, time and energy. Don’t devote so much time and energy to work that you have nothing left to keep the relationship lively.

It hurts your relationship when money becomes THE goal, instead of just a goal.

The goal — and I hope this for Whitney and Greg and for all couples — is happily ever after; don’t let money get in the way of that.