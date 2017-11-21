DETROIT (AP) — Troubled Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is signing a signed a definitive agreement to sell most of its assets to a Chinese-owned rival.
Key Safety Systems of suburban Detroit will pay $1.6 billion (175 billion yen) in a deal expected to close early next year.
The companies reached an understanding on the sale in June. Key will get all Takata assets but those making replacement air bag inflators. Takata will continue to run those operations until they close.
Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into drivers and passengers.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch
Much of the money will go to pay a $1 billion penalty from a U.S. criminal fraud case.
The deal is a key part of Takata’s bankruptcy cases filed last summer in the U.S. and Japan.