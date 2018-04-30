MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of workers and activists marched to the Philippines’ presidential palace on Tuesday to demand the government address labor issues, as workers in the Southeast Asian country and elsewhere marked May Day.

In Manila, about 5,000 people from various groups held a rally near Malacanang Palace to protest the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill a major campaign promise to end contractualization, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

The protesters also demanded that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and trade union repression.

Workers and activists also rallied elsewhere in Asia, including in Cambodia, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Rallies in other parts of the world will take place later Tuesday.