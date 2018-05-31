WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prosecutors in Fiji are appealing a judge’s acquittal of a newspaper publisher and an opinion writer on sedition charges.

The case has major implications for press freedom in the South Pacific nation, where many media outlets kowtow to the government.

Lawyers on Friday were served with the appeal against Hank Arts, the publisher of the The Fiji Times, and opinion writer Josaia Waqabaca.

Prosecutors also appealed a not guilty verdict found in favor of Fiji Times Limited, but didn’t appeal the acquittal of two other newspaper executives.

A high court judge last month ruled that prosecutors failed to prove an opinion piece written by Waqabaca promoted feelings of ill-will and hostility between Muslims and non-Muslims. The piece ran in a small indigenous-language newspaper published by The Fiji Times.